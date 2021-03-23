This story is being updated.

5:20 p.m. UPDATE: Flood Advisory Cancelled

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai’i.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

While conditions are improving due to the heavy rains the following conditions continue: Kamehameha Avenue is closed, detour along Bay Front Highway. Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

4:55 p.m. UPDATE: Brown Water Advisory

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

4:50 p.m. UPDATE: Kamehameha / Pauahi Intersection Closed

At 4:18 p.m. HST, Hawaiʻi Island Police reported Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street intersection in Hilo was closed due to flooding. “Please use alternate route,” police advised.

INITIAL REPORT

(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory is in effect for a portion of East Hawaiʻi, where heavy rain has resulted in rising river levels in Hilo.

National Weather Service in Honolulu reported at 3:14 p.m. HST that “radar and automated rain gauges continue to show heavy rain upslope of Hilo with rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour. A rapid rise has been noted at the Wailuku River gage in response.”

Forecasters say locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Mountain View, Honomu, Hakalau, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Orchidlands Estates, Ninole, Wainaku, Paukaʻa, Kurtistown, Fern Acres, Eden Roc and Hawaiian Beaches.

In Hilo, thunder could be heard rumbling during the afternoon hours.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the following are issued: