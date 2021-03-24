(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi is preparing a Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, aka “SCORP”, and officials are inviting the public to participate.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Preparation of the SCORP every five years maintains Hawaiʻi’s eligibility to receive funds from the LWCF (Land & Water Conservation Fund). LWCF is a federal grant program administered by the National Park Service that assists states and local governments with the acquisition of recreational lands and the development and renovation of recreation facilities. Since 1967, the State of Hawaiʻi and the four counties have received more than $38 million in LWCF grants for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation lands and facilities. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased participation in outdoor recreation, and local climate impacts, many of our outdoor recreation places and resources are undergoing significant changes in sustainability and public behavior. There is an increase in competing interests between recreational and cultural uses of recreation venues that are also part of a significant cultural landscape. The 2021 update of the SCORP offers a timely opportunity to re-evaluate Hawaiʻi’s recreational needs and trends of statewide importance. Virtual meetings held in April and May will provide an opportunity for members of the community to identify and discuss recreation needs, trends, and priorities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation facilities.

The State says an outdoor recreation survey will be open through the end of May 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, State officials say all 2021 SCORP meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. Please visit (this website) for information on how to join the meetings.

General information meetings will be held on Wednesday, April 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

A meeting specific to Hawaiʻi island will be held on Tuesday, April 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The DLNR Division of State Parks is preparing the SCORP in partnership with PBR HAWAII.