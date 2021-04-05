HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Last week, a record 80,000 Hawai‘i residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a one-week period.
This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 95 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, fourteen (14) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 155 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.7% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eleven (11) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 53 cases
96740 (Kona) – 38 cases
96771 (Puna) – 12 cases
The County of Hawaiʻi says the next community testing will be Tuesday in Volcano at the Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and Mountain View Gym from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Governor Ige Provides Update on Vaccines and Travel
From Governor David Ige:
During an afternoon media availability Gov. Ige said Hawai‘i’s vaccine roll-out ranks in the top 10 and usually between 4-8 in efficiency in administration of vaccines. He believes the focus on having a broad range of providers is responsible for the successful program due to having so many points of access. This, the governor said, allows providers to scale up quickly as the federal government provides more vaccine. He said in consultation with Health Director Dr. Libby Char, May 1 continues to be the target date for having vaccine available for everyone 16-years-old and older.
Gov. Ige says two national developers of digital health applications, Clear and Common Pass, are currently piloting so-called vaccine passports which could allow fully vaccinated individuals to travel without testing and restrictions. “They’re both piloting validation of PCR testing and they are seeing good results. Both have committed to including vaccination data into their platforms when available. It’s going to take some time but these companies are at the forefront of verifying vaccination status.” When asked how long until a passport will be available, Gov. Ige said, “Case counts on O‘ahu and Maui continue to present challenges and we want to see lower case counts before we fully reopen, including inter-island travel.”
Gov. Ige spoke at length about the need to balance economic momentum while continuing to monitor and respond to lingering virus clusters on O‘ahu and Maui. “Until we reach herd immunity, we need to maintain our vigilance and patience by continuing to wear masks, socially distance, and wash our hands.”
Last week, a record 80,000 Hawai‘i residents received at least one shot in a one-week period. Doug Murdoch, the State’s Chief Technology Officer with Enterprise Technology Services said he believes at this pace, herd immunity is possible by early this summer.
Governor Ige Provides Update on Vaccines and Travel
From Governor David Ige: