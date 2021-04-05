(BIVN) – There were 95 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, fourteen (14) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 155 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.7% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eleven (11) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 53 cases

(Hilo) – 53 cases 96740 (Kona) – 38 cases

(Kona) – 38 cases 96771 (Puna) – 12 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says the next community testing will be Tuesday in Volcano at the Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and Mountain View Gym from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Governor Ige Provides Update on Vaccines and Travel

From Governor David Ige: