(BIVN) – Using data from the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea, researchers have identified an indicator of magma viscosity that can be measured before an eruption, providing critical information to help understand possible future eruptions.

The team, which includes University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology Professor Bruce Houghton and USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geophysicist Brian Shiro, studied the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and say the event “provided scientists with an unprecedented opportunity to identify new factors that could help forecast the hazard potential of future eruptions.” The team published their findings in Nature.

“The study is very unusual because it falls at the interface between two distinct disciplines in volcanology: seismology and studies of the viscosity (fluidity) of the molten rock,” said Houghton.

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

Viscous magma linked with powerful explosions The properties of the magma inside a volcano affect how an eruption will play out. In particular, the viscosity of this molten rock is a major factor in influencing how hazardous an eruption could be for nearby communities. Very viscous magmas are linked with more powerful explosions because they can block gas from escaping through vents, allowing pressure to build up inside the volcano’s plumbing system. On the other hand, extrusion of more viscous magma results in slower-moving lava flows. “But magma viscosity is usually only quantified well after an eruption, not in advance,” explained Diana Roman, lead author of the study and volcanologist at Carnegie Institution for Science. “So, we are always trying to identify early indications of magma viscosity that could help forecast a volcano’s eruption style.”