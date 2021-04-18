HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The scenic Kolekole Gulch Park will be closed for three days as crews work to remove dead Albizia trees from the area.
photo of Kolekole Park by David Corrigan
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials say Kolekole Gulch Park in South Hilo will be closed from Monday, April 19, 2021, through Wednesday, April 21, 2021, for the removal of three dead Albizia trees.
The park will reopen on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
According to a Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation news release:
The removal of these trees is necessary to ensure the safety of park patrons and staff as well as to maintain the integrity of the streambank and park access road. The department apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and appreciates your patience and understanding. For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.
