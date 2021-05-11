(BIVN) – There were 64 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Three (3) new cases were identified on the Big Island, with two (2) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 60 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five (5) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 18 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,334,089 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 10,077 from May 10th.

The next scheduled COVID-19 district tests are set for Wednesday, May 12th. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says two tests are scheduled: One in Kaʻū at the Kahuku Park in Ocean View from 9 a.m. to noon, and the other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.