(BIVN) – A handful of earthquakes shook the south flank of Kīlauea volcano on Sunday afternoon, and at least one of them was strong enough to be felt as far away as Hilo.

So far, the area of Hilina Pali and Hōlei Pali has recorded three earthquakes over a magnitude 3.0. The largest of the three was a Magnitude 4.2 that occurred at 11:40 a.m. and was felt for miles around the epicenter.

At 8:36 a.m. a Magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded in roughly the same location. A Magnitude 3.4 was recorded an hour later, at 9:38 a.m.

There have been smaller earthquakes in the area, as well.

The three larger quakes all occurred at depths between 3 to 5 miles down.

Kilauea volcano has been erupting since December 20, 2020, with all activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit.

