(BIVN) – There were 50 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Nine (9) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one (1) person hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 61 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.1% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on the Big Island with a total of over 10 cases.

(Kona) – 18 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,480,432 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 6,716 from May 25th.

HCCC Inmate Case Cluster Now At Six

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety:

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports four inmate test results. Of that number, two were positive and two were negative. That brings the total positive inmate cases at the facility to six. One positive inmate was released for full sentence served and is being assisted by the Department of Health (DOH) with quarantine housing. Two of the three housing units remain in quarantine. HCCC has enacted their pandemic protocol to suspend all inmate movement going out of the facility as a precaution. The facility health care staff and DOH are conducting contact tracing and coordinating voluntary testing for inmates and staff.

DOH: Variants Are Dominant COVID-19 In Hawai‘i

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: