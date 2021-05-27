(BIVN) – There were 58 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with three (3) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 60 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five (5) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on the Big Island with a total of over 10 cases.

(Kona) – 19 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 12 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next community testing will be on Monday, May 31. Testing and vaccination will be available in South Kona at Greenwell Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning, and Hōnaunau Rodeo Arena from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The third test site will be at the Hoʻoko Park in Waikoloa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,505,110 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 24,678 from May 26th.