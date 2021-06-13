(BIVN) – There were 36 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with four (4) persons hospitalized.

The County of Hawaiʻi says there are 250 active cases of COVID-19 n Hawaiʻi island. On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two locations showing with over 10 cases.

96720 (Hilo) – 80 cases

96749 (Puna) – 14 cases

On Saturday, there were forty-six (46) new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island. In its Sunday radio message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense addressed the recent increase in cases, saying:

For your information while the majority of these cases are associated with inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo there are small numbers of travel and community spread cases on our island. It is more important now as restrictions are lifted to follow the mandates of wearing face coverings indoors, distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 persons indoors and 25 outdoors.

On Friday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety reported forty (40) more COVID-19 positive inmates at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, bringing the total number of active cases among inmates at HCCC to 119. The number of active cases among staff was seven (7).

The County of Hawaiʻi says the next community test will be on Tuesday, June 15, with 2 events scheduled: At the Volcano Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (plus vaccinations), and at J Hara Store in Kurtistown from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing will also be available on Wednesday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.