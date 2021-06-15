(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday released a 7-minute video from the Body Worn Camera of the officer that was involved in the fatal shooting of Ryan Santos on the evening of June 13, 2021 in Hilo.

“South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a reported domestic at a residence on Mokuhonua Lane in Hilo,” a police report explained on Monday, the same day Police Chief Paul Ferreira spoke at a virtual news conference. “As officers arrived and contacted the occupants of the residence to investigate, a male party emerged from a back room of the residence with a semi-automatic rifle and began firing at officers. The officers were able to retreat, and one officer was able to return fire and struck the suspect. The suspect, who has been identified 34-year-old Ryan Yukiharu Santos, fired multiple shots at officers and their marked police vehicles from two semi-automatic rifles.”

Police say Santos expired at the scene, and a 91-year-old relative of the suspect “appeared to go into cardiac arrest”. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room and later pronounced dead.

According to the police department, the footage being made available to the public consists of approximately the first seven minutes of the entire video captured, and depicts the first contact by the officer to the time the officer discharged his firearm. Police subsequently contacted family members, who were exiting the residence.

Police say that Body Worn Camera videos from other officers that were at the scene – that reportedly did not capture the shooting events – are still being reviewed and being redacted for release at a later time, upon request.

The Office of Professional Standards has initiated a standard internal administrative investigation, police say. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of this incident.