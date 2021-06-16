(BIVN) – There were 30 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. One (1) new case was identified on Hawaiʻi island, with four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 182 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 3.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of fourteen (14) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two locations showing with over 10 cases.

(Hilo) – 73 cases 96749 (Puna) – 16 cases

“For your information, while the vast majority of new Coronavirus cases are associated with inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo, there are small numbers of travel and community spread cases on our island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in its daily message. “Because of this, as travel restrictions are lifted, it is important to continue following the mandates of wearing face coverings while indoors, distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 persons indoors and 25 outdoors.”

A COVID-19 community test is scheduled for Saturday in Hilo at the Waiakea High School-upper parking from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,621,282 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 5,880 from June 15th. Health officials say 55% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.