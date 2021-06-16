HB940 – Relating to Securities: Mandates reporting of suspected financial exploitation of elders and vulnerable adults in relation to securities. Provides immunity for good faith reporting. Authorizes the delay of disbursements and transactions in situations of suspected financial exploitation. (SD1)
HB1192 – Relating to Consumer Protection: Transitions from lump sum deferred deposit transactions to installment loan transactions. Specifies various consumer protection requirements for installment loans. Beginning 1/1/2022, requires licensure for installment lenders that offer installment loans to consumers. Repeals the statutory authorization for deferred deposit transactions on 1/1/2022.
Two state legislators from Hawaiʻi island, Sen. Joy San Buenaventura and Rep. Richard Onishi, were noted as participants in the signing ceremony for SB793.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige held bill signing ceremonies on Wednesday, relating to Juneteenth Day, minimum wage, and other matters.
(BIVN) – During a set of public ceremonies held Wednesday on Oʻahu, Governor David Ige signed the following five bills into law:
Two state legislators from Hawaiʻi island, Sen. Joy San Buenaventura and Rep. Richard Onishi, were noted as participants in the signing ceremony for SB793.