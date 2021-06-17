(BIVN) – The volcanoes on Hawaii island are quiet. Kilauea is no longer erupting. The activity that began in December 2020 ceased on May 27th.

The U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently conducted a routine flight over the volcano. The summit lava lake is no longer active, and completely crusted over. There were no signs of residual incandescence in cracks, and only a diffuse gas plume rising from the northern portion of the lake.

Sulfur dioxide emissions are down to near pre-eruption levels. USGS HVO seismicity remains stable overall with earthquake counts this week similar to previous weeks. No unusual activity was noted in the region of the East Rift Zone.

Scientists say it is possible that the summit vents could re-activate, or Kilauea could be entering a period of quiescence, prior to the next eruption.

In a recent Volcano Watch article, HVO said if the current pause continues beyond August 24th, it will likely mean this eruption is over.

Hawaii island’s other, much larger, active volcano – Mauna Loa – is also showing no sign of increased volcanic hazard at this time. This time-lapse video, taken from a new south-facing USGS webcam, shows a typical day on the volcano. HVO says the field of view covers Mauna Loa’s summit region, and much of the Northeast Rift Zone.

Scientists say rates of seismicity at the summit remain slightly elevated and above long-term background levels. Other monitoring data show no significant change in deformation rates or patterns. Gas concentrations and fumarole temperatures remain stable.

Both Kilauea and Mauna Loa are at a volcanic alert level of ADVISORY.