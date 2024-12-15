(BIVN) – The fourth annual “Heroes and Helpers” event was held at the Hilo Target store, early Saturday morning.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and various first responder agencies participated in the event, bringing gifts and holiday joy to area teens and young children.

From a news release describing the event:

This year’s event at the Target Hilo store had a total of 50 young participants. With this year’s focus primarily with keiki and youth residing in the Hilo district, this special event brings much needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders.

The children were partnered with members of the Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Fire Department, Hawaii Air and Army National Guard, DLNR, and other agencies. Each youth was given a $125 Target gift card made possible through donations from Catholic Charities Hawaii, Target Corporation, and others listed below. Community volunteers also giftwrapped the items selected by the children.