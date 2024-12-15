(BIVN) – The fourth annual “Heroes and Helpers” event was held at the Hilo Target store, early Saturday morning.
Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and various first responder agencies participated in the event, bringing gifts and holiday joy to area teens and young children.
From a news release describing the event:
This year’s event at the Target Hilo store had a total of 50 young participants. With this year’s focus primarily with keiki and youth residing in the Hilo district, this special event brings much needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders.
The children were partnered with members of the Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Fire Department, Hawaii Air and Army National Guard, DLNR, and other agencies. Each youth was given a $125 Target gift card made possible through donations from Catholic Charities Hawaii, Target Corporation, and others listed below. Community volunteers also giftwrapped the items selected by the children.
This year’s participating heroes:
- Hawaii Police Department – HPD
- Hawaii Fire Department – HFD
- Hawaii Air National Guard
- Hawaii Army National Guard
- State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)
- Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
- State Sheriffs Office in Hilo
- County of Hawai‘i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
This year’s helpers and volunteers:
- Target Stores
- Catholic Charities Hawaii
- Hawaiian Electric
- Starbucks
- Hawaiʻi Police Department
- County of Hawai‘i – Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
- State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)
- Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
- HCC ADN Nursing Cohort of 2025
- Big Island Medical Reserve Corps
This year’s donors:
- Target Stores
- Catholic Charities Hawaii
- State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO)
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Hilo Post 3875
- Punaluʻu Bakery
- Starbucks
- JeiAngel Digital Design
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
