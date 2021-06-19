(BIVN) – There were 70 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Thirty (30) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with seven (7) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 189 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.0% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of eight (8) new cases per day.

“For your information, the majority of Coronavirus cases are associated with inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo with 25 new cases reported,” the Hawai’i County Civil Defense stated in a Saturday radio message. “There continues to be travel and community spread cases on our island. Because of this, as travel restrictions are lifted, it is important to continue following the mandates of wearing face coverings while indoors, distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 persons indoors and 25 outdoors.”

Officials say the next community test event is scheduled for Wednesday in Hilo at the Waiakea High School-upper parking lot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 78 cases

(Hilo) – 78 cases 96740 (Kona) – 13 cases

(Kona) – 13 cases 96749 (Puna) – 15 cases

“Many of the current cases are unvaccinated persons in our community,” stated Civil Defense in its message. “Please take this opportunity to get those 12 year of age and older vaccinated. The Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis. By being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,637,582 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 9,781 from June 17th. Health officials say 56% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.