(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi health officials have issued a Brown Water Advisory for the shoreline along Aliʻi Drive in Kailua Village.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

On Saturday evening, heavy rain triggered a Flood Advisory for an area of Kona. Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway was closed between Henry Street and Nani Kailua due to flooding conditions.