(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department has set the firework guidelines for the upcoming 4th of July holiday, sharing a detailed news release about the rules on the Big Island.

From the fire department:

Fire Chief Kazuo Todd announced that consumer fireworks may be purchased beginning on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and ending on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 8:00 pm at various retailers on the island. According to American Promotional Events/TNT who will supply these retailers, there will be no paper firecrackers (which require permits to purchase and use) available for sale. Big Island residents who have firecrackers on hand and would like to set them off during this time may purchase a permit from the fire department by calling 808-932-2911 to set up an appointment. Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers. Firecrackers (with a valid permit) and consumer fireworks are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm on July 4 only. Please be advised that it is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminary Device such as Sky Lanterns and Hawaiʻi Lanterns. Any person in possession of any Aerial Luminary Device, who would like to dispose of it with amnesty, can contact the Fire Department at 932-2911.

In the news release, Chief Todd reminded that it is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

Throw firework from a vehicle;

Offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors, and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult

Chief Todd also said it is illegal to set off any firework:

At any time not within the time period allowed;

Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly, or animal hospital;

In or on any school building or property;

On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or other public way, in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

Police are also encouraging residents to report the use of illegal aerial fireworks, and provided this information in a news release:

Hawaiʻi Island police, concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, are asking for the public’s assistance in reporting information about the location of these dangerous and illegal pyrotechnic devices, as well as the identity of people in possession of them. It is unlawful for any person without a valid permit to set off aerial fireworks. People who violate this law could be found guilty of a misdemeanor or Class C felony. The parents, guardian, and other persons having the custody or control of any minor, who knowingly permit the minor to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks or articles pyrotechnic, shall be deemed to be in violation of this chapter and shall be subject to the penalties thereunder, except that the parents or guardian may allow the minor to use consumer fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of the parent or guardian, or under the supervision and control of another adult. Hawai‘i Island residents who obtain a pyrotechnic permit may only set off fireworks on July 4th between the hours of 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Even with a fireworks permit, it is against the law to set off fireworks at any other time during this holiday season. Please remember that anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risk not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well. Anyone having information about the location of illegal fireworks is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.

The Hawaii Fire Department also asks everyone to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks, and shared these safety tips:

Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework if need be.

Children playing with fireworks shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe and sometimes fatal injuries.

Fireworks should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

Anyone interested in disposing of unwanted or damaged fireworks can call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 for further information to schedule a pick-up, and please do not drop off fireworks at local fire stations, officials say. For more information on the purchasing of firework permits, disposal of firework, or tips on the safe use of firework, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911.