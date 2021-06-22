(BIVN) – Hawai‘i airports will receive more than $144 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said the new funding, signed into law in March, will help support airports that have experienced severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Hawai‘i airport workers and the entire airline industry have taken a significant hit during this crisis,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing, in a news release. “This new federal funding will support salaries for workers and help our airports recover.”

The more than $144 million in funding for Hawai‘i airports includes:

$14.5 million for airports on Kauai;

$74.4 million for airports on Oahu;

$1.3 million for airports on Molokai;

$1.3 million for Lanai Airport;

$29.2 million for airports on Maui; and

$24 million for airports on Hawai‘i Island

Sen. Schatz says the flexible funding can be used to pay for operational and other costs.