$24 Million To Airports On Hawaiʻi Island For Recovery
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - $144 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan is coming to the state for various airports.
(BIVN) – Hawai‘i airports will receive more than $144 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said the new funding, signed into law in March, will help support airports that have experienced severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Hawai‘i airport workers and the entire airline industry have taken a significant hit during this crisis,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing, in a news release. “This new federal funding will support salaries for workers and help our airports recover.”
The more than $144 million in funding for Hawai‘i airports includes:
$14.5 million for airports on Kauai;
$74.4 million for airports on Oahu;
$1.3 million for airports on Molokai;
$1.3 million for Lanai Airport;
$29.2 million for airports on Maui; and
$24 million for airports on Hawai‘i Island
Sen. Schatz says the flexible funding can be used to pay for operational and other costs.
