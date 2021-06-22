(BIVN) – There were 20 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 167 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.6% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 58 cases

(Hilo) – 58 cases 96740 (Kona) – 20 cases

(Kona) – 20 cases 96749 (Puna) – 14 cases

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety provided this update on the cluster of cases at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo:

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 42 recovered inmates. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC down to 69 and the total recovered up to 167. There were no new HCCC inmate or staff results received today. The Halawa Correctional Facility received 20 inmate test results. Of that number, 9 are positive and 11 are negative. The Department of Public Safety (PSD) Health Care Division identified all nine as recent transfers from HCCC. They were already in a mandatory transfer-related quarantine.

Officials say the next community test event is scheduled for Wednesday in Hilo at the Waiakea High School-upper parking lot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,653,324 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,195 from June 21st. Health officials say 57% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported on Tuesday that one “Delta variant” case has been identified on Hawaiʻi island. So far, four (4) Delta variant cases have been found statewide, and one case on Oʻahu appears to be as a result of community spread.

During an online news conference, state health officials would not say where on Hawaiʻi island the single Delta variant case was identified. From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: