(BIVN) – A signing ceremony for “electrification of transportation” was held on Thursday, as Governor David Ige signed three bills into law.

The House Bills signed by the Governor are:

HB424 – Relating to Procurement of Contracts for Vehicle Rental : Requires all agencies of the State, when renting a vehicle on behalf of a state employee conducting official government business, to adopt a preference for renting electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles; provided that such a vehicle is suitable for the specific travel requirements and available when needed. (CD1)

: Requires all agencies of the State, when renting a vehicle on behalf of a state employee conducting official government business, to adopt a preference for renting electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles; provided that such a vehicle is suitable for the specific travel requirements and available when needed. (CD1) HB552 – Relating to the Environment : Part I: Establishes clean ground transportation goals for state agencies to achieve a one hundred per cent light-duty motor vehicles zero-emission fleet by December 31, 2035. Part II: Authorizes the department of accounting and general services to approve state fleet acquisitions, including zero emission vehicle requirements for light-duty motor vehicles that are passenger cars and light-duty motor vehicles that are multipurpose passenger vehicles and trucks, with allowance for exemptions. (CD1)

: Part I: Establishes clean ground transportation goals for state agencies to achieve a one hundred per cent light-duty motor vehicles zero-emission fleet by December 31, 2035. Part II: Authorizes the department of accounting and general services to approve state fleet acquisitions, including zero emission vehicle requirements for light-duty motor vehicles that are passenger cars and light-duty motor vehicles that are multipurpose passenger vehicles and trucks, with allowance for exemptions. (CD1) HB1142 – Relating to Energy: Allocates three cents of the barrel tax to fund the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging systems. Establishes a subaccount in the public utilities commission special fund for the EV charging system rebate program. Reallocates a portion of the environmental response, energy, and food security tax to be deposited into the subaccount. Appropriates funds out of the energy security special fund for the EV charging system rebate program. Authorizes each county to adopt ordinances to enforce section 291-71, Hawaii Revised Statutes, including the establishment of penalties for failure to comply with its requirements or make reasonable efforts to maintain EV charging systems in working order. Establishes penalties for parking any vehicle in a parking space equipped with an electric vehicle charging system while not actively charging. Requires new EV charging systems installed pursuant to the EV charging system requirement to be at least Level 2 and network-capable beginning 1/1/2022. Clarifies that certain enforcement officers may enter private property to enforce EV parking space violations. (CD1)

Kona’s State Representative and chair of the House Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection, Nicole Lowen, was present for the ceremonial signing.