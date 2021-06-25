(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Thursday that Fourth of July celebrations will take place this year in Hilo and Kona. The Department of Parks and Recreation provided the details on the events set for both sides of the Big Island.

Hilo

The Hilo Bay Blast fireworks exhibition will begin at 8 p.m., the County says, with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Moʻoheau Bandstand. Na Leo TV will live stream the event on Spectrum TV Channel 55. Also:

Lihiwai Street, from Keliʻipio Lane to the entrance to Isle’s parking lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday, July 4 at 2 a.m. through Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Bayfront Highway, from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. All fence gates along Mo‘oheau Park and the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields will be open for people to walk to the Hilo Bay shoreline to view the fireworks exhibition.

All Hilo area parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 only.

Kona

The Kona Fireworks Display will begin at 8 p.m., with professional pyrotechnics set off from the north end of the old runway at Kailua Park. The County added:

The north end of Kailua Park (including the old runway, Makaeo Walking Path, skatepark, canoe hales, beach pavilions, the shoreline, and Pawai Bay) will be closed to all unauthorized access from Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. through Monday, July 5 at 7 a.m.

The south end of Kailua Park will remain open until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, for persons to park and view the fireworks display.

All other Kona area parks will close at their regularly scheduled times.

“Please observe Hawaiʻi County mandated Covid-19 safety protocols – physical distancing, face coverings, and limits on gathering sizes,” the County news release stated. “Personal fireworks, alcohol and tobacco use, and e-cigs are prohibited at all county and state parks.”

Also, out on the water, the County says “all marine vessels, including kayaks, all types of canoes, and stand-up paddleboards operating at night, are required to have navigation lights and personal floatation devices. A 100-yard perimeter will be established around the fireworks barge in Hilo Bay; unauthorized vessels are not allowed to moor, drift, traverse, or enter this area.”