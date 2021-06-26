(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for the North and South Kohala areas of Hawaiʻi island on Saturday evening.

At 6:50 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy rain over leeward slopes of the Kohala mountains, from Waikaloa Village northward to near Upolu point,” forecasters reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of around 1 inch per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is possible.”

The National Weather Service says some locations that will experience flooding include Waikoloa Village, Kapaʻau, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Puakō, Hawi, Waimea, Mahukona and Mauna Lani.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense alert:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Heavy rainfall and ponding will cause hazardous driving conditions.

No roads are reported closed at this time but be aware that road closures may occur anytime without warning.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

The Flood Advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. HST.