(BIVN) – There were 33 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 114 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.0% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 27 cases

(Hilo) – 27 cases 96740 (Kona) – 30 cases

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety provided this update on the cluster of cases in the Hilo jail:

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) received three negative inmate test results today. The total active positive inmate cases at HCCC remain unchanged at three. HCCC also report one new positive employee case and one recovered employee. The total active positive HCCC staff cases remain at one. The Women’s Community Correctional Center also confirms that the one previously reported positive employee has recovered and was medically cleared to return to work today.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,679,300 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,747 from June 28th. Health officials say 57.8% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“For those in need of vaccination the Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in today’s message. “All persons 12 years-of-age and older are eligible for vaccination. Please take this opportunity to get vaccinated and know that by being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”

#HIGotVaccinated Announces Campaign Extension

The incentive campaign to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaiʻi, supported by island health institutions, will be extended.

From the #HIGotVaccinated campaign:

Hawai‘i’s #HIGotVaccinated campaign gave the state’s vaccination effort a shot in the arm. The campaign’s positive impact and the ongoing need to get more people vaccinated have organizers excited about extending the #HIGotVaccinated campaign – with new prizes – through July and into August. Prior to the #HIGotVaccinated campaign, the average number of new weekly vaccinations was on the decline. Based on the observed rate of a 20% weekly decline in the statewide vaccination rates in the weeks leading up to the campaign, DOH created a model predicting the number of vaccinations that would have been expected for these trends. Under this model, the incentives campaign and promotions contributed to a 30% increase in vaccinations over what was predicted. To date, the HIGotVaccinated.com page has had more than 1,284,000 views and more than 240,000 people have registered for the chance to win prizes. Sixty-one percent of site visitors represent the 18-34 age group.