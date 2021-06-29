This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 3 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Health officials say there are 108 active cases on Hawaiʻi island, with 6 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 33 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 114 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.0% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 27 cases
96740 (Kona) – 30 cases
The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety provided this update on the cluster of cases in the Hilo jail:
The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) received three negative inmate test results today. The total active positive inmate cases at HCCC remain unchanged at three. HCCC also report one new positive employee case and one recovered employee. The total active positive HCCC staff cases remain at one. The Women’s Community Correctional Center also confirms that the one previously reported positive employee has recovered and was medically cleared to return to work today.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,679,300 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,747 from June 28th. Health officials say 57.8% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.
“For those in need of vaccination the Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in today’s message. “All persons 12 years-of-age and older are eligible for vaccination. Please take this opportunity to get vaccinated and know that by being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”
#HIGotVaccinated Announces Campaign Extension
The incentive campaign to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaiʻi, supported by island health institutions, will be extended.
From the #HIGotVaccinated campaign:
Hawai‘i’s #HIGotVaccinated campaign gave the state’s vaccination effort a shot in the arm. The campaign’s positive impact and the ongoing need to get more people vaccinated have organizers excited about extending the #HIGotVaccinated campaign – with new prizes – through July and into August.
Prior to the #HIGotVaccinated campaign, the average number of new weekly vaccinations was on the decline. Based on the observed rate of a 20% weekly decline in the statewide vaccination rates in the weeks leading up to the campaign, DOH created a model predicting the number of vaccinations that would have been expected for these trends.
Under this model, the incentives campaign and promotions contributed to a 30% increase in vaccinations over what was predicted. To date, the HIGotVaccinated.com page has had more than 1,284,000 views and more than 240,000 people have registered for the chance to win prizes. Sixty-one percent of site visitors represent the 18-34 age group.
graphic courtesy the #HIGotVaccinated campaign
“It is important we vaccinate a greater percentage of the state’s population,” Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i said. “No one thing is going to get the job done. However, continued vaccine education, outreach, and easy access to vaccines coupled with attractive incentives will keep us moving in the right direction.”
Anyone hoping to win one of the 83 valuable prizes listed at HIGotVaccianted.com must have at least one shot and register online by 11:59 PM HST on Wednesday, June 30.
Seven lucky #HIGotVaccinated winners have already won airline tickets and hotel stays. Six more winners’ names have been drawn and will be announced Friday, July 2. The final 83 winners’ names will be drawn Thursday, July 1 and announced later in July.
American Savings Bank, which recently awarded three of its vaccinated employees a $5,000 cash prize, announced that it will be offering three additional $5,000 cash prizes as the #HIGotVaccinated campaign makes the next big push to get more residents vaccinated in July and August. This will be the first cash prize of the campaign.
“Keeping Hawaii healthy and safe is all of our responsibility and that’s why American Savings Bank is thrilled to partner with #HIGotVaccinated on this important effort to get our community vaccinated,” Ann Teranishi, American Saving Bank President and Chief Executive Officer said. “In fact, we care about the well-being of our customers and community so much that nearly 95 percent of our ASB teammates are fully vaccinated or in the process of being vaccinated. We’re all in this together and we encourage other companies to urge their employees to do the same.”
The new batch of incentives, including the cash from American Savings Bank, will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com on July 12. The campaign will continue until grand prize winners are announced on Statehood Day, Friday, August 20.
Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available at hundreds of locations around the state.
The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaii Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Maui Health, MDX Hawaii, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the generous support of Hawaii’s business community.
