(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources has issued its annual reminder that it will close a handful of West Hawaiʻi parks early on the 4th of July.

In order to “discourage the use of fireworks, which are prohibited in state parks, and to protect people and the natural resources of the parks,” the DLNR Division of State Parks will close the following parks at 5 p.m. on Sunday:

Kekaha Kai State Park, the Maniniʻowali (Kua Bay) section. The Mahaiʻula section will be closed that day.

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, including the Waialea Bay section.

Lapakahi State Park.

Kiholo State Park Reserve.

Regular park hours will resume on Sunday.