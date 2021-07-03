(BIVN) – There were 47 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 90 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.0% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases

(Hilo) – 20 cases 96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

One day after the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center announced it was officially clear of all inmate COVID cases, the State Department of Public Safety reported on Friday evening that out of six inmate test results, one was positive.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,690,038 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 5,640 from July 1st. Health officials say 58.3% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“As you prepare to celebrate America’s Birthday, remember, that it is all of our responsibility to keep Hawaii a safe place,” repeated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message. “Please follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness while you celebrate on this Fourth of July weekend.”