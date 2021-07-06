(BIVN) – The recent decision by the County of Hawaiʻi to assume responsibility of animal control operations on the Big Island was discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday.

The Hawaiʻi County Council put the controversial matter on its Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Committee agenda, and invited the Hawaiʻi County Police – as well as the public – to speak.

Police Chief Paul Ferreira explained how the contract to do the work, held by Hawaiʻi Rainbow Rangers, expired on June 30th and was not extended.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth previously stated that there are no plans for mass euthanasia of animals currently in the facilities.