(BIVN) – There were 39 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Nine (9) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 82 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.2% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

(Hilo) – 24 cases 96740 (Kona) – 22 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,701,089 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 1,282 from July 6th. Health officials say 58% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

New Data Provides More Accurate Picture of Vaccinations

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s COVID-19 data are now more detailed, “thanks to statistical information on federal program vaccine recipients.”

The DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard will now reflect new data provided by federal agencies. “This includes new information on where the vaccines were administered and the age of the people who received the vaccinations,” health officials said.

The improved data shows an increase in the percentage of persons who have completed their vaccinations in all counties. Hawaiʻi County reportedly jumped from 51% to 54%. Honolulu County went from 51% to 60%.

Statewide vaccination rates in all eligible age groups increase substantially with the addition of the data from federal agencies.

“This new information from the federal agencies gives us a better idea where we have succeeded in administering vaccinations and where we need to direct more of our efforts,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We hope more young adults will recognize the very real consequences of being infected with the COVID-19 virus including the lasting effects from long-haul COVID.”

DOH reports:

The addition of detailed information from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program increases the percentage of residents who have initiated their vaccinations from 62.7% to 64.7%, a gain of 2%. It also drops slightly the number of residents who have completed their vaccinations from 58.3% to 58%, a loss of 0.3%.

“We are delighted to learn more people have started the vaccination process than we previously knew,” said acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “Most of those people will be getting their second shots soon, which means the number of people who will have completed their vaccinations will be increasing.”