(BIVN) – There were 63 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with ten (10) persons hospitalized. The day before, there were six (6) persons hospitalized.

There are no Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center inmates in the hospital, the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety says. The total active inmate cases is down to five (5), and there are no more active staff cases at HCCC.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 116 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 3.7% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of eleven (11) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 35 cases

(Hilo) – 35 cases 96740 (Kona) – 17 cases

(Kona) – 17 cases 66749 (Puna) – 13 cases

“We continue to see an increase in the number of COVID cases on Hawaii Island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Monday radio message. “As you gather to enjoy the summer with friends and family you should continue to follow the safe practices of face masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, distancing, and gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,718,019 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 1,917 from July 13th. Health officials say 58.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated.