(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says a recent vaccination incentive drive for East Hawaiʻi Hotel Employees and their families was a success. This County news release details the July 1 event:

As part of an effort to ensure that frontline hotel workers had adequate protection from COVID-19, KTA gift cards were given to hotel employees who either registered and got vaccinated onsite, showed up to the site with proof of vaccination, and/or registered a family member or friend to get vaccinated. The gift cards ranged in amounts from $25-50, and workers could receive up to a total of $100 in gift cards. The gift cards were paid for by the Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association. Other community partners included: Community First, Mālama iā Hawaiʻi, Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, and the Grand Naniloa Resort. Vaccinations were administered by KTA Superstores at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on the Ground Floor and consisted solely of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 360 $50 gift cards were given out, and 15 people got vaccinated on-site.

“We were excited to see how many hotel workers came out with proof of vaccination,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in the news release. “As we begin to reopen our island, it is essential that we ensure our frontline hospitality workers are protected so that we can reduce the potential of community spread and keep our island safe and healthy. We know that tourism is reaching pre-COVID numbers, and we would like to encourage all of our residents to go out and get vaccinated as part of our kuleana to our community. We are nearing the finish line of this pandemic, and by working together, we can and will return to a thriving Hawaiʻi Island.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,719,982 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,251 from July 14th. Health officials say 58.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated.