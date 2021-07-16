(BIVN) – Hurricane Felicia continues to rapidly strengthen, far from Hawaiʻi in the Eastern Pacific.

Felicia is located more than 2,200 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is currently issuing advisories on Hurricane Felicia. The storm “is expected to move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility next Wednesday as a tropical storm,” Honolulu-based forecasters said.

With maximum sustained winds have near 125 mph, “Felicia is a strong category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale,” the National Hurricane Center said this morning. “Some additional strengthening is possible today, and Felicia could become a category 4 hurricane later this morning. Slow weakening is expected to begin by tonight, and continue through the weekend and into early next week.”

Behind Felicia is a broad low pressure system, located a few hundred miles south of the coast of southwestern Mexico, producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. “Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development during the next several days,” the National Hurricane Center reported, “and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days and move west-northwestward to westward at around 15 mph, a few hundred miles offshore of the southwestern coast of Mexico.”

On Felicia, the National Hurricane Center provided this discussion on Friday morning: