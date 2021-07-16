(BIVN) – With high vaccination rates in students and faculty, the University of Hawaiʻi says it will not enforce the vaccination requirement to attend in-person classes.

“When we announced that all students would be required to be vaccinated to participate on campus, it was with the condition, and frankly the expectation, that at least one vaccine would be fully approved by the FDA by the fall semester,” UH President David Lassner told the Board of Regents on Thursday. “Over 500 universities nationwide have announced vaccination requirements and the condition for full approval by the FDA is the same approach taken by for example the University of California and the Cal State University Systems, two of the largest higher education systems in the country. The FDA has not completed the full approval process, so student vaccine mandate is as stated enforcement will be limited to students residing on campus not to attending classes in person. It may also extend to certain other specific activities, events and facilities that will be determined based on the health-risk assessment.”

“Given the high rate of vaccination within our and new guidelines that we’re finalizing now, we’re confident that our campuses will be safe places to learn, live and conduct research,” Lassner continued. “Enforcement at the vaccination requirement to attend in-person classes will take place only after a vaccine is fully authorized by the FDA so that would be no sooner than the Spring 2022 semester. In the meantime, we will continue to reach out to all of our community to educate and to encourage.”

