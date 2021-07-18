(BIVN) – Felicia is still a Category Four hurricane, less than 1,795 miles east southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. HST on Sunday.

Felicia is a very small tropical cyclone, forecasters note. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center reported that some additional weakening is forecast today as the storm moves toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and there should be faster weakening through midweek. The forecast track has Felicia becoming a post-tropical remnant low as it passes Hawaiʻi far to the south.

Behind Hurricane Felicia, Tropical Storm Guillermo is also moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. Guillermo is 385 miles south southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with some strengthening possible today and early tomorrow.

“For the extended, it remains too early to determine whether or not any remnant moisture from the tropical systems currently (Felicia/Guillermo) in the eastern Pacific will move into the area later this week into next weekend,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote this morning.

The National Hurricane Center provided this information on Felicia in its 5 a.m. HST discussion: