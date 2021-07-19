(BIVN) – The Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo will be temporarily closed this week.

From Thursday, July 22nd, through Saturday, July 24th, park’s “main entry road area to the pavilions” will be closed as dry wells are being installed to prevent flooding in the parking lot. The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks says a water bottle filing station will be installed, and “portions of the main entry roadway that have deteriorated over time will be repaved.”

The State says the overall cost of the project is $193,734.

While the main entry road area closures are in effect, other portions of the park – including the Kamehameha Statue and the Wailoa Center – will remain open, officials say.