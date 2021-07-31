(BIVN) – There were 485 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. On Friday, there were 622 new cases reported, although a previous lag in reporting accounted for part of that large number.

There were no new deaths reported today.

One hundred one (101) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with twelve (12) persons hospitalized. There were one hundred eleven (111) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized.

There are 604 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has climbed to 7.3%, and remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of fifty-eight (58) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are now showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 157 cases

(Hilo) – 157 cases 96740 (Kona) – 151 cases

(Kona) – 151 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 64 cases

(Kohala) – 64 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 15 cases

(S. Kohala) – 15 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 21 cases

(Hāmākua) – 21 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 23 cases

(N. Kohala) – 23 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 14 cases

(N. Kohala) – 14 cases 96749 (Puna) – 51 cases

(Puna) – 51 cases 96760 (Puna mauka) – 12 cases

(Puna mauka) – 12 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 25 cases

(Puna makai) – 25 cases 96750 (Kona) – 15 cases

(Kona) – 15 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 12 cases

“Now more than ever during this Coronavirus pandemic we need to come together as a community and accept our kuleana to do all we can to suppress this current spike in cases,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message stated. “Community spread is being observed island wide and we must continue to practice the preventive measures of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings. Please do your part to help keep our family, friends and community safe.”

The County says a free COVID test clinic will be held Sunday (August 1) at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the afternoon. “You are encouraged to get tested if you feel that you may have been exposed to the Coronavirus,” officials said.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,754,554 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.8% have initiated vaccination.