(BIVN) – The threat from the Mana Road brush fire has “stabilized”, Hawaiʻi County officials reported on Monday morning.

The brush fire – which grew to consume over 40,000 acres and threatened Puʻukapu, Waikiʻi, and Waikoloa this past weekend – continues to burn. Mandatory evacuation orders for the threatened communities were lifted Sunday evening.

As of 6 a.m., officials reported the following road closures:

Highway 190 from Waimea Airport to the DKI Intersection

the Old Saddle Road

Waikoloa Road from Paniolo Drive to Highway 190.

Evacuation shelters at the Old Kona Airport in Kona and Waimea District park remain open. American Red Cross and County Officials are at these locations to assist, a Monday morning civil defense message stated.



“Fire crews will work through the day to reduce the threat,” the County said. “Please stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in fire conditions.”