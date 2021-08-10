(BIVN) – The United States Senate on Tuesday voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal said to include at least $2.8 billion in estimated funding for Hawai‘i.

The bill, which will head to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration, will fund the repair of roads and bridges, improve public transportation options, and strengthen high-speed internet access across Hawai‘i.

“Billions of federal dollars for Hawai‘i are in this bill to help us fix up our roads and bridges, and create thousands of new jobs across the state,” said Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing. “This massive investment will make it safer and easier for Hawai‘i families to get around, while helping grow our local economy.” Sen. Schatz noted that the bill includes the Vulnerable Road Users Safety Act, which he worked to have included in the deal, which “will help utilize technology, infrastructure, and design expertise to vastly reduce pedestrian and cyclist road deaths in Hawai‘i and across the United States.”

“This historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure means that communities across the country can address their longstanding infrastructure needs,” said Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi). “But the Senate’s work is not done: it is critical we deliver on the promises we’ve made to help American families through affordable childcare, a permanent expanded Child Tax Credit, universal pre-K, Medicare expansion, and paid family leave.”

The office of Senator Schatz pointed to these key provisions for Hawai‘i included in the infrastructure deal:

Roads, bridges, and major projects – at least $1.5 billion for Hawai‘i

At least $1.2 billion in estimated funding for Hawai‘i will be used to repair and rebuild roads with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, and safety for all road users

At least $339 million for Hawai‘i from the Bridge Program to repair and replace deficient or outdated bridges

Hawai‘i has access to nearly $16 billion in nationwide funding for major projects

Access to $7.5 billion for competitive RAISE grants which support surface transportation projects of local and/or regional significance

Public transit – at least $637.4 million for Hawai‘i

Funding will be used to help repair and expand Hawai‘i’s public transit system, including a historic investment in cleaner and safer buses

Airports – at least $246 million for Hawai‘i

Funding will be used to improve runways, gates, taxiways, and terminals and make investments that will reduce congestion and emissions, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies

Hawai‘i also has access to $5 billion in nationwide funding from the Airport Terminal Program for major terminal renovations and expansions

Broadband – at least $160 million for Hawai‘i

At least $100 million in funding will be used to help the state deploy and expand broadband access to more Hawai‘i families

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands is set to receive at least $60 million to provide high-speed internet access to more Native Hawaiian families

At least 280,000 Hawai‘i residents will be eligible for a new broadband benefit aimed at helping low-income families afford high-speed internet access

Funding will also support the construction of new broadband infrastructure, including undersea cables

Water infrastructure – at least $200.4 million for Hawai‘i

Funding includes $88 million to Hawai‘i from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to improve drinking water treatment, pipes, and water storage tanks

An additional $112.4 million to Hawai‘i from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to help support municipal wastewater facilities and treatment systems

Access to $10 billion to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

Access to $250 million in grants for low-income households for the construction, repair, or replacement of individual decentralized wastewater treatment systems

Electric vehicles – at least $18 million for Hawai‘i

Funding to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Hawai‘i to enable long-distance travel and to provide convenient charging where people live and work

Access to an additional $2.5 billion in nationwide grant funding dedicated to EV and alternative fuels charging infrastructure

Access to $5 billion to replace existing school buses with zero emission and clean school buses, with a priority on low income, rural, and Tribal schools

Clean energy and grid – at least $3 million for Hawai‘i

Funding includes at least $3 million to Hawai‘i from the Department of Energy’s State Energy Program to pursue state-led initiatives that accelerate our clean energy transition

Hawai‘i has access to $3 billion in matching grants for smart grid investments, including energy storage

Access to $500 million in competitive grants to make energy efficiency, renewable energy, and vehicle upgrades at public schools

Access to an additional $550 million in nationwide funding for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program

Resiliency – $11 billion (nationwide)

Hawai‘i has access to nearly $1.3 billion in nationwide funding for coastal habitat restoration to increase resilience

Access to $1 billion for resilience infrastructure through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program

Access to $8 billion from the new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) program, which provides formula and competitive funding for resilience improvement grants, community resilience and evacuation route grants, and at-risk coastal infrastructure grants

Street safety – $5 billion (nationwide)

Funds a new program to help state and local governments implement “vision zero” plans and other improvements to reduce crashes and fatalities, especially for cyclists and pedestrians

Flood mitigation – $7 billion (nationwide)

Hawai‘i has access to $7 billion in nationwide funding to support flood control projects that protect vulnerable communities from sea level rise and extreme weather

Ports and waterways – $16.6 billion (nationwide)

Hawai‘i has access to new funding for waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and port infrastructure

Addressing Legacy Pollution – $21 billion (nationwide)