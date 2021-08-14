(BIVN) – The Chair of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States was on Hawaiʻi island on Friday, visiting homestead communities in Panaʻewa and Keaukaha.

New Mexico Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández, who heads the only Subcommittee with jurisdiction over American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian issues in the House of Representatives, joined Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (D, HI-02) and Congressman Ed Case (D, HI-01) in Hilo. Fernández is also a member of the Congressional Native American Caucus and holds a leadership role with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus as Freshman Representative.

From the office of Rep. Kahele: