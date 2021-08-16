(BIVN) – Jury trials across the State of Hawaiʻi are being postponed through October 4, 2021, “in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.”

“We very much appreciate the commitment of the public to support the administration of justice throughout the pandemic, especially those who have responded to a summons for jury duty and served as a juror,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald in a news release. “However, with the record numbers of positive cases and rapidly increasing hospitalizations being reported in our community, we believe it’s prudent to take additional precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities to protect court users and our staff.”

The order notes that “statewide infection and hospitalization rates have surged, with record numbers of positive cases and rapidly increasing hospitalizations being reported. Health and safety continue to be paramount during this unprecedented time. The current trajectory of the pandemic and its impact on our community makes it prudent to take additional precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities in order to protect court users and Judiciary personnel.”

The Monday order includes civil, criminal, and family court proceedings, but affects only jury trials. “All other court proceedings – many of which are conducted remotely by Zoom – will be held as scheduled,” the Judiciary said.

Hawaiʻi courts have implemented health screenings, temperature checks, and reconfigured courtrooms to ensure social distancing and plexiglass barriers. The Judiciary has also provided hand sanitizer, masks, and face shields.