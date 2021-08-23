(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued for the South Kohala-area of Hawaiʻi island on Monday afternoon, while the rest of the Big Island remains under a Flood Watch.

From a 3:35 p.m. HST message by the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

At 3:35 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall over portions of the South Kohala, North Kona, and Hamakua Districts of the Big Island. The highest rain rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour was near Waikoloa Village. Some of the heavy rainfall was also over the western end of the Mana Road burn scar area near the Waikoloa Road junction. Heavy rainfall is expected to ease around sunset.

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Pohakuloa Training Area, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Waimea, Kawaihae, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Kohala Ranch, Waikiʻi, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Heavy rainfall and ponding will cause hazardous driving conditions.

No roads are reported closed at this time but be aware that road closures may occur anytime without warning.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

Unstable atmospheric conditions, brought about by the surface low moving across the islands, will produce moderate to heavy rain across all islands, elevating the threat for flash flooding through late tonight, forecasters say.