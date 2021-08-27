(BIVN) – Kīluaea volcano is not erupting, and scientists recently toggled the alert level from ADVISORY to WATCH and back to ADVISORY, after a swarm of earthquakes beneath the south part of the volcano caldera started on August 23 and then diminished two days later.

The earthquake activity in the area has since increased again, although the alert level – as of Friday morning – remains at YELLOW / ADVISORY.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates wrote about the recent activity:

Late Monday afternoon, earthquake activity picked up at Kīlauea’s summit. At about 1:30 a.m. HST on Tuesday, that activity intensified, and it became clear that seismicity and increasing deformation were indicating a new intrusion of magma. The seismicity extended southward from Hālemaʻumaʻu crater, to an area south of Kīlauea caldera. An “intrusion” occurs when magma is injected into rocks underground, and new intrusions can be the first indication of a potential eruption. Because seismicity indicated the intrusion was within 1–2 km (0.6–1.2 miles) of the surface, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) increased Kīlauea’s Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code from Advisory/Yellow to Watch/Orange at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday. Heightened rates of seismicity occurred throughout the day on Tuesday, and summit tiltmeters showed ground motions consistent with continued growth of the intrusion. Seismicity and deformation activity peaked on Tuesday evening; then, both decreased considerably, and the intrusion appeared to have halted.

In seeking to understand current events, volcanologists often look to the past. We look for “analog” events that are similar to what is happening and that will give us a sense for what the future might hold. A very close analog event for this week’s activity was an intrusion in 2015. The 2015 sequence of events started with inflation of the shallow Halemaʻumaʻu magma reservoir, which triggered the overflow of Kīlauea’s summit lava lake onto the floor of the crater. Seismicity then migrated south to the same area that has been active during the past few days. The episode last for about 4 days and also ended with an intrusion in an area south of the modern caldera outline. These two south caldera intrusions (2015 and 2021) have strikingly similar patterns of seismicity and deformation, even though the 2015 event started quite differently. The patterns of seismicity and deformation suggest that the location and orientation of the intrusions are also quite similar.