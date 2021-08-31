(BIVN) – Five Hawaiʻi island solid waste facilities will enact a temporary closure schedule until further notice, “due to COVID-19 safety precautions”, officials say.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, says the first closures for the Hāwī and Keauhou facilities will go into effect Tuesday, August 31. The first closures of the Hilo, Kea‘au, and Pāhoa facilities will start Wednesday, September 1.

“These closures are being taken as a precaution by the County of Hawai‘i in its ongoing efforts to address the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community, and for the health and safety of employees and the public,” a County DEM news release explained.

Here is the schedule for each of the five facilities, until further notice:

Hilo

OPEN: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

CLOSED: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Keaʻau

OPEN: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

CLOSED: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Pāhoa

OPEN: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

CLOSED: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Hāwī

OPEN: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

CLOSED: Tuesday and Thursday

Keauhou

OPEN: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

CLOSED: Tuesday and Thursday

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the County said.