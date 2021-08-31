Image taken at the entrance of the South Hilo Transfer Station
Hawaiʻi Solid Waste Facilities Announce Closures Due to COVID-19
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Closures will affect solid waste facilities in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Hāwī and Keauhou.
(BIVN) – Five Hawaiʻi island solid waste facilities will enact a temporary closure schedule until further notice, “due to COVID-19 safety precautions”, officials say.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, says the first closures for the Hāwī and Keauhou facilities will go into effect Tuesday, August 31. The first closures of the Hilo, Kea‘au, and Pāhoa facilities will start Wednesday, September 1.
“These closures are being taken as a precaution by the County of Hawai‘i in its ongoing efforts to address the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community, and for the health and safety of employees and the public,” a County DEM news release explained.
Here is the schedule for each of the five facilities, until further notice:
Hilo
OPEN: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
CLOSED: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Keaʻau
OPEN: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
CLOSED: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Pāhoa
OPEN: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
CLOSED: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Hāwī
OPEN: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
CLOSED: Tuesday and Thursday
Keauhou
OPEN: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
CLOSED: Tuesday and Thursday
“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the County said.
