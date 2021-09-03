(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi State and County officials are pleading with the public to act responsibly during the Labor Day weekend, in order to curb the Delta variant-driven surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Governor David Ige held a news conference today, where he encouraged residents to “act responsibly this holiday weekend.”

“Because of COVID, the hospital system across the state is in danger of moving towards the worst-case scenario,” Governor Ige said. “If that happens, we have heard from our health care leaders that people may not receive the care that they need, and certainly some may die. Our choices today, and over this weekend, can help prevent the worst-case scenario for our health care system.”

The governor was joined at the press conference by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, president & CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems. Via video conference, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, and Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth also participated in the media briefing.

A model presented to a Hawaiʻi State Senate Committee on COVID-19 today by the Hawaiʻi Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group “suggests that the need for total hospitalizations will likely surpass 500 in Honolulu”

by September 13.

Officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, and are also encouraging these additional steps be taken over the long holiday weekend:

Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation

Avoid crowded places with many people nearby and

Avoid close-contact settings, such as close-range conversations

The State says you can also reduce your risk of getting sick by:

Setting your own curfews

Avoiding activities that could lead to exposure and illness — or increase your risk of trauma

Getting tested a few days after you arrive in Hawaiʻi if you’ve traveled

UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – The State of Hawaiʻi also announced today that it has secured liquid oxygen supply lines to meet increased hospital demand. From a news release: