(BIVN) – There were 888 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, slightly above the 865 cases identified on Friday. There were 128 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down slightly from the 131 cases reported the day before.

There was one (1) death with COVID-19 reported statewide.

A record 448 patients who are COVID positive are hospitalized across the State of Hawaiʻi. “All the models we have say the hospitalization numbers will continue to climb, at least into September if not through most of September,” said Hilton Raethel, the President and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, on Friday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,802 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 8.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 123 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Ten (10) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 477 cases

96740 (Kona) – 425 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 109 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 59 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 21 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 74 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 18 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 30 cases

96749 (Puna) – 153 cases

96760 (Puna) – 28 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 53 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 92 cases

96725 (Kona) – 40 cases

96750 (Kona) – 66 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 72 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the following community testing and vaccination clinics are taking place Saturday, September 4: