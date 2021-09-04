(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu is keeping in place a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas of Hawaiʻi due to gusty winds and low humidity.

The NWS explains:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

“Fuels remain dry in leeward areas,” forecasters said this morning, “which combined with strong trade winds and low relative humidities will result in critical fire weather conditions over leeward areas this afternoon.”

With trade winds up to 25 mph with higher gusts, and humidity at 40% to 45% percent through the late afternoon, forecasters say “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

On Friday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported “dust storm conditions” on Highway 190 between the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Waimea. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.