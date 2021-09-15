(BIVN) – There were 493 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 423 cases identified on Tuesday. There were 89 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, more than double the 41 cases reported the day before. The Hawaiʻi health department reported eleven (11) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,374 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 7.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 85 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 336 cases

96740 (Kona) – 378 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 79 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 27 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 26 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 12 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 21 cases

96749 (Puna) – 96 cases

96760 (Puna) – 22 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 29 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 100 cases

96725 (Kona) – 31 cases

96750 (Kona) – 60 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 19 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“Your help is needed to stop the spread,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Wednesday radio message, in which it reported 52 persons hospitalized. “Please continue to follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, and limiting gatherings, keeping activity to essential needs only and staying home when you are sick. ”

Civil defense says testing is scheduled for today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 2 p.m. ‘til 6 p.m. this afternoon, and testing and vaccination at the Honaunau Rodeo Arena in South Kona from 1 p.m. ‘til 5 p.m. this afternoon.

For Thursday, officials say testing and vaccination will take place in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 11 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m., and testing in Kaʻū at the Pahala Community Center from noon to 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,942,478 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 65.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 74.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.