(BIVN) – There were 474 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 569 cases identified on Saturday. There were 77 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down slightly from the 79 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,200 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 6.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 75 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 300 cases

96740 (Kona) – 324 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 62 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 23 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 15 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 20 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases

96749 (Puna) – 83 cases

96760 (Puna) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 23 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 104 cases

96725 (Kona) – 24 cases

96750 (Kona) – 43 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 52 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 23 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next COVID testing events will be on Monday at the following sites:

