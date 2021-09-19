Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 77 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported twelve (12) more deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.

(BIVN) – There were 474 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 569 cases identified on Saturday. There were 77 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down slightly from the 79 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,200 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 6.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 75 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 300 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 324 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala) – 62 cases
  • 96738 (S. Kohala) – 23 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 15 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 20 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 14 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases
  • 96749 (Puna) – 83 cases
  • 96760 (Puna) – 17 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 23 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 104 cases
  • 96725 (Kona) – 24 cases
  • 96750 (Kona) – 43 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 52 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 23 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next COVID testing events will be on Monday at the following sites:

  • Hilo: Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • North Kohala: Kamehameha Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • South Kohala: Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.