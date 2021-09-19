This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 77 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported twelve (12) more deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 474 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 569 cases identified on Saturday. There were 77 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down slightly from the 79 cases reported the day before.
The Hawaiʻi health department reported twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,200 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 6.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 75 new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 300 cases
96740 (Kona) – 324 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 62 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 23 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 15 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 20 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 14 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases
96749 (Puna) – 83 cases
96760 (Puna) – 17 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 23 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 104 cases
96725 (Kona) – 24 cases
96750 (Kona) – 43 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 52 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 23 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next COVID testing events will be on Monday at the following sites:
The next testing will be Monday at the following sites:
Hilo: Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North Kohala: Kamehameha Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
South Kohala: Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
