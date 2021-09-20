(BIVN) – There were 431 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 474 cases identified on Sunday. There were 59 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 77 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported no deaths with COVID-19 today.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,138 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 6.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 71 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Five (5) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 288 cases

96740 (Kona) – 291 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 56 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 20 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 14 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 19 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 21 cases

96749 (Puna) – 91 cases

96760 (Puna) – 18 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 22 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 101 cases

96725 (Kona) – 20 cases

96750 (Kona) – 37 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 49 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 27 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

Today, testing is being held at the following sites:

Hilo: Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Kohala: Kamehameha Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

South Kohala: Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,964,976 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 66.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 75% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 63% has now completed vaccination. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green pointed out today on Twitter that in Hawaiʻi, “more than 88% of eligible residents have taken a #COVID vaccine.” He also said in the United States, one out of 500 have died of COVID, while in Hawaii, one out of 2,100 have died of COVID.