This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 65 New Cases On Big Island
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported seven (7) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 277 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down slightly from the 279 reported on Saturday. There were 65 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 47 cases reported the day before.
Seven (7) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 753 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 5.1%, which is the highest county-rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 50 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 166 cases
96740 (Kona) – 166 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 31 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 21 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 12 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 11 cases
96749 (Puna) – 86 cases
96760 (Puna) – 11 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 26 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases
96750 (Kona) – 24 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 30 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
UPDATE – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message on Sunday:
Thank you for doing your part to bring Coronavirus numbers down on Hawaii Island. Please know that the threat continues, and we must continue the efforts to keep Hawaii Safe. It remains important that we follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and outdoors.
Getting vaccinated and following these preventive measures is key to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Please accept this kuleana to help reduce the spread of the virus.
The next testing will be Monday at the following sites:
Hilo, Afook Chinen Civic from 12 pm – 4 pm and vaccination
North Kohala, Kamehameha Park from 8 am – 10 am
South Kohala, Waimea District Park from 2 pm – 4 pm
For a comprehensive calendar and list of all pharmacies and clinics providing vaccination and testing, please visit the Civil Defense website.
