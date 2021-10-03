(BIVN) – There were 277 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down slightly from the 279 reported on Saturday. There were 65 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 47 cases reported the day before.

Seven (7) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 753 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 5.1%, which is the highest county-rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 50 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 166 cases

96740 (Kona) – 166 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 31 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 21 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 12 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 86 cases

96760 (Puna) – 11 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 26 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases

96750 (Kona) – 24 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 30 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

UPDATE – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message on Sunday: