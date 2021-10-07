(BIVN) – There were 304 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 168 reported on Wednesday. There were 54 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 34 cases reported the day before.

Eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 676 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 5.2%, which remains the highest rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 46 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 143 cases

96740 (Kona) – 145 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 27 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 23 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 11 cases

96719 (Hawai) – 11 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 79 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 25 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 83 cases

96750 (Kona) – 20 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 21 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,059,716 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 69.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has completed vaccination.